Jenni "JWoww" Farley's ex-boyfriend has been arrested.

Amid drama with her estranged husband, the reality star's ex Thomas Lippolis was charged with third degree extortion on Wednesday, the Toms River Police Department confirmed in a press release.

On Monday, the Jersey Shore reality star reported to police that Lippolis had allegedly attempted to extort $25,000 from her in exchange for not sharing secrets about the mother of two with the media.

According to police, Lippolis allegedly called Farley's publicist demanding the money, who then relayed the information to her. After initiating an investigation into the claims, Toms River Detective Tom Grosse arrested and charged him.

Per the authorities, the two dated for close to a year approximately a decade ago. Fans may remember the drama of their relationship playing out in the earlier seasons of the MTV series.