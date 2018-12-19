Macaulay Culkin Is Back as Home Alone's Kevin McCallister in Remake Video

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 19 Dec. 2018 2:00 PM

Kevin McCallister is all grown up!

On Wednesday, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin took to social media to share a "remake" video of the iconic holiday movie for Google. "#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult?" Culkin tweeted. "Me neither. But just in case you're curious you should totally watch this."

In the video ad, Culkin recreates some of the film's iconic scenes in the McCalister house. But this time around, he uses Google Assistant-enabled devices to help with his activities, like setting reminders for his shopping list and paying the pizza man. He's also able to avoid the robbers with the help of the devices.

This recreation comes 28 years after the original Home Alone movie was released in theaters.

It was just last month that Culkin talked to Jimmy Fallon about the holiday movie.

"I do get recognized more this time of year," the actor said on The Tonight Show. He also admitted to watching reruns of the movie with girlfriends. "I have indulged that and most of the time I'm just muttering my lines under my breath."

"Whatever gets her motor running, I guess," he added with a laugh.

Watch the video above to see Culkin's Home Alone return!

