Laverne & Shirley's Cindy Williams Reacts to Penny Marshall's Death

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 19 Dec. 2018 7:39 AM

Laverne and Shirley, Penny Marshall, Cindy Williams

Paramount Television

Cindy Williams will miss her longtime sidekick. 

The actress, best known for her long-running role alongside Penny Marshall on Laverne & Shirley, paid a touching public tribute to her late co-star this week after Marshall's passing

"What an extraordinary loss. My good friend, Penny Marshall is gone—one in a million," she told Today in a statement. "Utterly unique, a truly great talent. And, oh what fun we had! Can't describe how I'll miss her."

That fun began in the mid-1970s when the two actress originated their iconic roles together on Happy Days. They subsequently scored their own ABC spin-off, which went on to be a great success with several Golden Globe nominations. 

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

While Williams left the show during production for what was ultimately the eighth and final season, the women remained "all-time great" friends. 

"I'm there for her whenever she needs me," Marshall said in an interview. "You have a history with each other. It's like family...It's very unique. She's like a witness to my life," Williams added of their relationship. 

Laverne and Shirley, Penny Marshall, Cindy Williams

Paramount Television

Marshall passed away "peacefully" on Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home following complications from diabetes. The multi-talented star was 75 years old. "Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall," a spokesperson for the star's family told E! News in a statement.

Many more celebrity tributes poured out online on Tuesday, including one from Marshall's Big star, Tom Hanks. "Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot!" the actor tweeted. "Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx."

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.

