Nick Jonas Is the Third Wheel on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Date

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 19 Dec. 2018 5:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Basketball Game

James Devaney/Getty Images

Awkward!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attended a basketball game at New York's Madison Square Garden on Monday—and his younger brother, Nick Jonas, was the third wheel on their date.

The DNCE singer and the Game of Thrones star packed on the PDA while the Phoenix Suns faced off against the New York Knicks. Sophie cozied up next to her fiancé as they watched the game and tenderly held his arm as she leaned in for a chat. Joe also wrapped his arm around his leading lady and planted a sweet kiss on her forehead. Meanwhile, Nick sat to the side and occasionally looked on at the lovebirds.

Still, all three of them seemed to enjoy the game. Sophie rocked a Knicks T-shirt to show her team spirit and the brothers chatted and cheered, as well. The trio also ate some popcorn, and it looks like the cameras caught Joe thoroughly enjoying the snack.

Photos

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

"Mom I made it," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him eating his popcorn on the big screen.

"Oh yes you did @joejonas!" the proud parent, Denise Jonas, replied.

Sadly, Nick's new wife Priyanka Chopra did not join them for the outing. However, it looks like the newlyweds will be celebrating together soon. On Wednesday, Nick was spotted arriving in Mumbai. A source told E! News the new Mr. and Mrs. Jonas are celebrating their marriage with another reception this week. The event will take place nearly three weeks after the couple wed in two ceremonies.

 

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Basketball Game

James Devaney/Getty Images

Soon, it will be Sophie and Joe's turn to tie the knot.

The two became engaged in October 2017.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Joe Jonas , Sophie Turner , Top Stories , Apple News , Nick Jonas

Trending Stories

Latest News
Aladdin

Aladdin First Look: See Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as Genie

Christina Aguilera, Liberation Tour

Christina Aguilera Simulates Oral Sex in Wild Birthday Party Photo

Amanda Bynes

Leslie Grossman Gives an Update on Amanda Bynes: "I Love Her"

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Mourn the Death of Their Dog Lulu

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Poppins Returns Review Roundup: Does the Sequel Bring the Magic Too?

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Recruited Models, Evacuation Protocol and Birth Control: Survivor Secrets That Will Surprise You

Cardi B, Offset

Holiday Wishes, Public Apologies and an Abundance of Roses: Offset's Bizarre Campaign to Win Back Cardi B

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.