Motherhood: Yvette King Has A Very Important Announcement To Make!

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 19 Dec. 2018 1:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"This was the best day of my life: Finding out I'm pregnant," said E! News Asia host Yvette King. It was definitely an emotional experience for King who shares all about her journey to motherhood in our new video series. From telling her parents in the funniest way possible, to taking us inside her gender reveal party, she bares it all in the video above.

Oh, and did we mention: That's not the only surprise in store for our lovely red carpet host — she's expecting twins! Watch the video above to find out her reaction.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pregnancies , Babies , Celebrities , Fitness , Singapore celebrities , Asia , Videos

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon, Tonight Show

Ariana Grande Helps Reenact Classic SNL Skit Days After Pete Davidson's Alarming Note

The Voice, Season 15

Who Won The Voice Season 15?

Brad Pitt, Pre-2018 Oscars Party, Gersh Agency

How Brad Pitt Spent His Birthday With His Kids

Selena Gomez, Instagram

Selena Gomez Looks Happy and Healthy in First Photos Since Entering Rehab

Queer As Folk UK

A Queer As Folk Reboot Is In the Works at Bravo

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Tyler Baltierra Says He Doesn't ''Deserve'' Catelynn Lowell While Clarifying Their ''Separation''

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Appear to Split as Divorce Case Is Reignited

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.