Motherhood: Yvette King Has A Very Important Announcement To Make!

"This was the best day of my life: Finding out I'm pregnant," said E! News Asia host Yvette King. It was definitely an emotional experience for King who shares all about her journey to motherhood in our new video series. From telling her parents in the funniest way possible, to taking us inside her gender reveal party, she bares it all in the video above.

Oh, and did we mention: That's not the only surprise in store for our lovely red carpet host — she's expecting twins! Watch the video above to find out her reaction.