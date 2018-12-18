Who Won The Voice Season 15?

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., 18 Dec. 2018 8:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Voice, Season 15

NBC

Listen, we had every intention of telling you who won The Voice tonight, but then NBC went and had Brendon Urie perform in the middle of the show, so we just watched and rewatched that for an hour. Cool? Cool. 

Just kidding. Sort of. We skimmed through the rest of the show and its many, many, many performances, making sure we gave each finalist their moment. In particular, we were here for 14 year-old Team Jennifer contestant Kennedy Holmes, whose stage presence overtook every single other contestant's every step of the way, and then she landed in fourth place despite landing in first in our poll yesterday. 

Team Blake's Kirk Jay then took third place, and it was down to Team Blake's Chris Kroeze and Team Kelly's Chevel Shepherd, with the win finally going to Chevel! Team Kelly has now won twice in a row, and we are here for it. 

Photos

Meet the Celeb Kids of The Voice

Shepherd may not have been who we originally thought was going to win, but there's absolutely no doubt she's an incredible talent with a fantastic old-school voice. The moment she opened her mouth during her performance with Dan & Shay tonight was just beyond, and it might be all you need to watch to see how good she is. 

Tonight's show also featured performances from Halsey, Dirks Bentley, and future Voice coach John Legendand now we're going back to watching Brendon Urie dance across that stage a few more times.

Good night and happy holidays!

The Voice airs on NBC.

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Voice , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Queer As Folk UK

A Queer As Folk Reboot Is In the Works at Bravo

Gregg Sulkin Takes Jason Kennedy Axe Throwing

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Renewed at Netflix Through Season 4

Cardi B Learns to Drive on "Carpool Karaoke"

Will Les Moonves Sue CBS for His $120 Million Severance?

Peter Kraus, Bibiana Julian

Bachelor Nation's Bibiana Julian Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With Peter Kraus

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Ellen DeGeneres Details Lost Love, Coming Out Struggles and More in Emotional Netflix Special

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.