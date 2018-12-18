Let's start big for the first question. What would you do with $20 million?

I would start my own foundation. It would support causes close to my heart, namely the arts, children's charities, and organisations supporting marginalised groups, including migrant workers and the LGBTQ community.

What is a reasonable budget for a wedding?

To each his own. But I believe in spending within your means. Money will never be able to promise you a lifetime of happiness with your partner.

What was the most #extra thing at your wedding? Did you walk on water?

I had over 500 people at my wedding dinner. I think that's very ‘extra'!