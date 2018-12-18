Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
by Adriel Chiun | Tue., 18 Dec. 2018 7:54 PM
Riddle us this: How can a person who is so adept at acting, singing, dancing, being the voice of the people, and playing our favourite microdermabrasion-loving Methodist aunt in Kevin Kwan's film adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians, also possibly be so proficient at riding and paragliding (in New Zealand, no less) at the same time!?
It's official — Janice Koh is a one-woman wonder!
This multi-talented award winning Singaporean actress and LGBT activist, takes time off from celebrating her 19th wedding anniversary in Kiwi Country, in the Southern Hemisphere, with her husband and children, to speak to us about couture, being a young drag king at the tender age of seven, and the recent critically-acclaimed international box office goldmine that changed her life.
Let's start big for the first question. What would you do with $20 million?
I would start my own foundation. It would support causes close to my heart, namely the arts, children's charities, and organisations supporting marginalised groups, including migrant workers and the LGBTQ community.
What is a reasonable budget for a wedding?
To each his own. But I believe in spending within your means. Money will never be able to promise you a lifetime of happiness with your partner.
What was the most #extra thing at your wedding? Did you walk on water?
I had over 500 people at my wedding dinner. I think that's very ‘extra'!
How much do you love dumplings?
A lot. And all kinds. I'm not a fan of pork, but I would eat it in a dumpling. I could eat dumplings every day.
Are you any good at making them?
No. I recently tried to though. It's much harder than it looks. But I learnt the Geisha-fold, which is the easiest!
As if art imitating life, you were spotted trying on couture at Andrew Gn's atelier in Paris last week — which brings us to our question: What was Andrew Gn like?
Andrew is such a talented designer and I love his clothes. For someone who has lived in Paris for over 20 years, I was surprised at how good his Mandarin and Teochew is! He's still very much a Singaporean at heart — you can tell by how much we bonded over beef rendang, and exchanging notes on how to make mee rebus and laksa.
View this post on Instagram
Latergram of a lovely morning spent at the @andrewgn atelier, followed by the yummiest Vietnamese pho in Paris served up by its Teochew-speaking owner! Loving these dresses, which have Andrew’s distinct lace and embroidery designs, and which flow with such lightness, comfort and ease. It’s probably a good thing his showroom is in Paris and not Singapore, cuz I swear I would be in SO much trouble! . . . @andrewgn_designer #andrewgn #andrewgndress #sgdesign #sgdesigner #fashion #paris #janicekohtravels #janicekoh
A post shared by Janice Koh (@janiceymkoh) on
And what did you manage to pick out for your birthday?
This girl walked into a Gucci store in Paris two weeks ago, and the rest, as they say, is history.
What is the most expensive thing you own?
My home, probably.
Your character Felicity Leong speaks Cantonese, what dialect does Janice Koh speak?
Hokkien and Teochew. Rather badly.
Felicity's husband Tan Sri Harry Leong is missing in the film adaptation. Where do you think he is?
Probably wheeling and dealing on a golf course with the Sultan of Borneo and our Prime Minister.
In the book, Felicity owns The Calthorpe. If money is no matter, which landmark would you purchase in the world?
I would love to own a Gaudi building. Maybe Casa Batllo. Or the Sagrada Familia.
And locally? Which building would you like to own in Singapore?
I would buy over the Pearl Bank Apartments, preserve and restore it, and give it a new lease of life.
View this post on Instagram
Limitless . . . . #UrbanandStreet #StreetMagazines #AGameOfTones @agameoftones #StreetMobs #MoodyGrams #ShotzDelight @shotzdelight #ACreativeVisual #TheImaged @theimaged #StreetDreamsMag #DepthObsessed #VisualAmbassadors @visualambassadors #Hbouthere #HypeBeast @hypebeast #HeaterCentral #StreetActivity #StreetShared #StreetFrame #CreateCommune #FatalFrames @fatal.frames #KillYourCity #Streets_Vision #PassionPassport #FittySense #YngKillers @yngkillers #LetsExploreSG #architecture @architectanddesign
A post shared by Leslie Heng (@blackmobil) on
What were some of the challenges you faced while filming Crazy Rich Asians?
On the first day of filming at Carcosa Seri Negara, which was the setting for the Tan-Hua party at Tyersall Park residence, we had no proper air-conditioning, and everyone was drenched in perspiration in their evening gowns and tuxes. I think someone fainted. I would say there were no major challenges other than having to always look serene, glamorous and beautiful in our long dresses in 32 degree heat and humidity. Also, getting enough rest and keeping eye bags at bay for the many long, overnight shoots at Carcosa, Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay.
Can you please tell us what are some of the scenes from the movie that ended up on the cutting room floor?
There were quite a number, I was told. The bachelor party was severely cut because some of the scenes did not feel appropriate in the wake of the #MeToo movement in Hollywood and elsewhere.
If you could, what would you have stolen from the CRA set when filming wrapped?
The stuffed tiger from Tyersall Park, of course. It would look perfect in my living room. And maybe Michelle Yeoh's emerald ring.
View this post on Instagram
That time when Felicity Young almost got eaten alive by the Tiger of Malaya. . Throwback to the amazing set for the Young family home in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’. Can’t wait for the movie to come roaring into our theatres this August! . Opens 15 Aug in the US and 22 Aug in Singapore! . . . #crazyrichasiansmovie #crazyrichasians @crazyrichasians #actorslife #setlife #setlife🎥
A post shared by Janice Koh (@janiceymkoh) on
Now, moving on to performance, did you always want to be an actor? What drew you to acting?
Since I started studying theatre at 16, I've always wanted to act. It's my catharsis and my escape.
What's your earliest memory of performance (as an actor, or even spectator)?
My first role was playing a father for a Teacher's Day sketch in primary school. Imagine! I was in drag on stage at the age of seven. I remember getting a standing ovation from my teachers!
What inspires you?
Great art. And nature.
Favourite role you've played?
On stage, I enjoyed playing the different Singaporean characters in Alfian Sa'at's political play, Cooling Off Day. On screen, I loved playing Angela Ang in The Pupil.
What's your most memorable scene, and why?
One of my earliest roles was in Kuo Pao Kun's Descendants of the Eunuch Admiral, which was directed by Ong Keng Sen in 1995. It required me to spin on stage for about eight minutes, non-stop, while delivering a monologue set to Faure's ‘Requiem'. It was punishing and ecstatic all at the same time. The experience is forever seared in my memory.
How do you usually prepare for a role?
I usually do a lot of reading and research around the character or situation, a few months in advance. I break down the script, and try to understand the role and the play intellectually first. Once we start rehearsals, I try to let it all go, and focus on finding the emotional and physical manifestations of the character.
View this post on Instagram
It must surely take some kind of psychosis to put yourself out there, on stage, night after night, to be judged...sometimes by the harshest of critics, who themselves have not experienced the intense vulnerability of treading even one moment on these boards. . . . Throwback pic to Beauty World, Victoria Theatre, Nov 2015. . #theatrelife #actorslife
A post shared by Janice Koh (@janiceymkoh) on
Best piece of advice you've received about the industry?
You don't do theatre for the money.
Best advice you've given.
There are no small roles, only small actors. Do every role well, no matter how big or small.
Do you prefer the stage or screen?
I'm married to the theatre. But the screen is my mistress, as they say. I love them both, for different reasons.
And is there a difference, you reckon?
Size matters. On stage, our performances have to reach the back row, while on screen, I have an audience of only one - the camera. Also, as a stage actor, I have a very direct relationship with the ‘live' audience, and their energy and responses make every night's performance unique and different. On screen, this relationship is mediated by the director, who controls the storytelling.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes you get roles that are simply a bitch to do. They are downright difficult. And they are probably beyond you anyway. But you do them, and by hell or high water, you put into it every available brain cell, and draw from every available experience you can muster or imagine, to make it real, truthful and honest. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. And when it does, the pleasure of the moment - money cannot buy. And when it doesn’t, well, you still have tomorrow night, when the curtains go up again. . . . #reunificationofthetwokoreas #actorslife #theatrelife #r2k
A post shared by Janice Koh (@janiceymkoh) on
Why do you think your character Angela Ang from The Pupil is such a gay icon?
She's strong, she knows what she wants, and she's not afraid to get it. She holds her own in a male dominated world. She's fierce. Plus she got to make out with Adrian Pang AND George Young in the show. Oh, maybe that's why.
Now, before you went on your family vacation, your latest production, The Reunification of the Two Koreas, is neither about politics or in fact Korea, what is it about then?
It's about love, and the screwed up games that we play to get it. I love the playwright Joel Pommerat's slightly strange but brutally honest perspective on love and relationships. Human beings are very f--ed up.
Do you find it hard playing so many characters in one production? And juggling with so many different narratives?
I love playing multiple roles in a play. It's so much fun! I love juggling, transforming, changing and shifting, with little time to think.
How do you usually decompress from a role?
A glass of wine with my cast mates or friends.
Aside from performing, what else are you passionate about?
Yoga, fashion and the arts. I spend time advocating and volunteering on the board of one of Singapore's leading theatre companies, Wild Rice. I'm also a Pink Dot ambassador, and speak up for the LGBTQ community. Recently, I started working with two good friends to organise Pasar Glamour, a pre-loved fashion event, to raise funds for charity every year.
View this post on Instagram
“The success of Yoga must not be measured by how flexible your body becomes, but rather, by how much it opens your heart.” - TKV Desikachar. . . . #bakasana #bakasanaB #crowpose #ashtangayoga #intermediateseries #practiceandalliscoming #sgyoga #yogasg #sgyogi
A post shared by Janice Koh (@janiceymkoh) on
What do you like to do when you have no work commitments?
Play board games with my kids, binge watch shows on Netflix, and travel.
Tell us something others may not know about you.
I think I'm quite funny, and I would love to do more comedy, but I keep getting dramatic roles. This is a plug.
What are your guilty pleasures?
Shopping and French fries!
