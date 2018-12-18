Why Miss Universe Catriona Gray Should Be Your New Beauty Icon

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Tue., 18 Dec. 2018 7:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

From owning the runway to being a full-fledged martial artist, this year's Miss Universe winner, Catriona Gray, is undeniably a pretty face, but also so much more. Here, we round up the top five reasons why she should be everyone's new beauty icon.

Read

5 Things to Know About Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray

1. She Walks Like A Supermodel

With years of modelling and pageant experience under her belt, there was no doubt that Miss Universe Catriona Gray can handle strutting down the runway. But the 24-year-old did more than that — as her walk caught the eye of supermodel Tyra Banks as well as host Ashley Graham (who's also a successful model). Banks later tweeted, "Pinoy power to the max! You did it! And that walk and confidence? I mean… next-level fierce!"

2. Her Skin Is Dewy And Radiant

Beauty standards may differ between different culture across the world. But if there's anything that's consistent, it's that women all want their skin to be bright and radiant. With a smooth and plump complexion that has a warm healthy glow, no wonder Gray radiates beyond skin deep. Who wouldn't want a lit-from-within glow that hers?

3. Look At That Bone Structure…

Born to a Scottish father and Filipina mother, Catriona Gray does have her mixed heritage to thank for her exotic good looks. On top of that, when you factor in some killer makeup skills and an excellent contouring kit, no wonder she manages to achieve such perfectly sculpted cheekbones every single time.

4. And Those Luscious Locks

Gray wasn't chosen to star in a Pantene ad for nothing. Her striking looks, personality and acting chops aside, we're pretty sure her naturally long, cascading tresses had a large role to play in helping her nail that coveted job. Let's be honest — with hair like that, it wouldn't take much convincing for anyone to want to have what she's having.

5. She Is Also A Bona Fide Fitspo

Photographed here giving Muay Thai a go, Gray is actually a legit martial artist, in addition to being an accomplished singer and painter. Trained in Choi Kwang Do, Gray started taking lessons since she was eight and already earned herself a black belt by the time she was 12.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Asia , Beauty , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Kendall Jenner, Met Gala

How Celebrities Get the Perfect Tan Before the Red Carpet

Gwen Stefani, Last Minute Beauty Gifts

Last Minute Gifts For All The Beauty Junkies In Your Life

Lee Da-Hee 2018 MAMA Beauty Look

8 Products To Get Lee Da-Hee’s 2018 MAMA Red Carpet Look

2018 MAMA Best Beauty Looks - thumbnail

The Best Beauty Looks From The 2018 MAMA Red Carpet

WTF are LED Eyelashes? | E! What The Fad?!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.