Inside Vanessa Hudgens' Lord of the Rings-Themed Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Vanessa Hudgens!

The actress turned 30 years old on Friday and celebrated her big day with a Lord of the Rings-themed party.

"Had the most magical birthday party," the High School Musical star wrote on Instagram. "Very thankful for everyone who made it happen."

Hudgens held the event at her home and didn't spare a single magical detail. To plan the perfect party, she worked with Pow Wow Design Studio. In fact, Melissa Strukel, owner and designer of the company, said Hudgens actually reached out to her about the party three months in advance.

The enchanted atmosphere was carried out from the décor to the attire. To set the scene, Hudgens hosted the soirée in her yard and lit up the night with market lights and vintage lanterns. Strukel and her team then decorated the venue with banners, antique and vintage rugs and tons of faux fur and velvet pillows for guests to sit on. There was even a tent for lounging.

"[We used] a lot of brass and a lot of vintage silk, and we have a vintage Lawrence of Arabia tent that was used in the original film that I scored at the Rose Bowl Flea Market a couple years ago and I knew I wanted to use it," Strukel said.