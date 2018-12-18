North West is only 5 years old, but she's already taking the fashion world by storm.

Kim Kardashian took to social media on Tuesday to share photos from her mommy-and-me photo shoot with her firstborn. Her daughter seemed to have a hand in the creative process and even directed the KKW Beauty head.

"Me & my bff," Kim tweeted. "North came to visit me on set and said momma can we do photo shoot together just me and you! I followed her poses and direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she's perfect."

In the photos, Kim can be seen rocking a white mini dress while North donned a dark, ruffled gown. Despite the fancy attire, the ladies kept the shoot's theme cute and casual by modeling barefoot. They also struck a number of silly poses that included a few sweet snuggles.