Jessica Simpson Gets Into the Christmas Spirit With an Over-the-Top Holiday Party

by Jess Cohen | Tue., 18 Dec. 2018 8:35 AM

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson

Snow day!

Jessica Simpson and her family threw a festive bash with their loved ones to celebrate the upcoming holidays. On Monday, the 38-year-old "With You" singer posted a series of photos at the holiday party with her husband, Eric Johnson, 39, and kids Maxwell Drew Johnson, 6, and Ace Johnson, 5. For the bash, Simpson, who is currently expecting her third child, dressed up in a reindeer onesie and posed alongside a snowman!

"Snow Day at the Johnson's," the designer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her family at the party. "Creating traditions and making memories!! I love the holidays!!!"

The party was packed with Simpson's closest friends, including BFF CaCee Cobb, and their kids.

Simpson also had sweet treats on hand for all of the attendees. And, since the party was thrown in Southern California, Simpson set up what appeared to be an area of artificial snow to really get guests in the holiday spirit.

Back in September, Simpson announced the exciting news that she and her husband are expecting a third baby.

"SURPRISE..." Simpson wrote on social media at the time. "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

