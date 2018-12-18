Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry"

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester
by Zach Johnson | Tue., 18 Dec. 2018 5:30 AM
Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester
Miley Cyrus' love for Ariana Grande knows no bounds.
Before Grande released her worldwide smash "No Tears Left to Cry" earlier this year, fans wondered if it would be an emotional ballad, considering it would be her first single released after a terrorist bombing took the lives of 22 fans during a concert in Manchester in May 2017.
Grande challenged those expectations, as producers Ilya and Max Martin created a dance-pop anthem with a U.K. garage beat. "She said she wanted to start a song slow in the way that [Gloria Gaynor's] 'I Will Survive,' like it starts like a ballad and turns into something different," songwriter Savan Kotecha told Billboard in August. After workshopping different ideas, he said Grande told them, "I want it to be positive and talk about positivity and love. I don't have any tears left to cry." We were like, 'That's it! That's the way you say it! There were so many lovely, magical moments, but it was amazing. I feel like I watched this pop star turn into this true artist, and her songwriting developed in extraordinary ways. And it was a great experience."
"No Tears Left to Cry" became Grande's ninth Top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100.
Today, Cyrus teamed up with Mark Ronson (her collaborator on "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" and "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" to cover "No Tears Left to Cry" in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Unlike Grande's original version, their rendition was less bubbly and a bit more soulful.
"I love this song," Ronson tweeted Tuesday. "And I loved getting to cover it. Thank u."
Ronson then gave Chris Elliott a "shout out" for the song's "beautiful string arrangement."
So far, BBC Radio 1 has only posted a teaser online; E! News will add the full video once it's live.
Cyrus and Grande share a love for cover songs; three years ago, the pop divas teamed up to sing Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over" as part of Cyrus' "Happy Hippy Presents" series—and last year, they performed it as part of Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert.
