The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria: Heading To The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

by Elizabeth Rahajeng & Maria Rahajeng | Tue., 18 Dec. 2018 12:41 AM
This week, Elizabeth Rahajeng and Maria Rahajeng give us an inside look at their trip to paradise on Earth: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. Crystal clear blue waters, amazing structures, and more, see what the twins got up to in the Maldives. Full video above!
View this post on Instagram
To more mornings like this... 🌊💫🙌🏼 #weekendvibes
A post shared by Maria Rahajeng (@mariarahajeng) on
View this post on Instagram
Morning stretch 💎⚡️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #LiveExquisite #StRegisMaldives #SRPartner
A post shared by ELIZABETH RAHAJENG (@elizrahajeng) on
View this post on Instagram
Time to seas the day. 🐠👙✨ #LiveExquisite #StRegisMaldives #SRPartner
A post shared by ELIZABETH RAHAJENG (@elizrahajeng) on
