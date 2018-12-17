From limited edition palettes to travel-friendly skincare sets, here are all the last minute gifts you can buy for the beauty junkies in your life (and keep a couple for yourself)!

Too Faced Chocolate Gold Soleil Bronzer Travel Size, $22 Perfect for those who wants to add warmth to their complexion, this bronzer is made with golden pigments that melts into your skin for a natural and flawless glow. Plus, the formula stays put all day so you never have to worry about streaking. And who can resist its delectable cocoa scent?

Smashbox Holidaze: Lash + Liner Set, $21 Look no further than this handy little kit which has everything you need for a bold eye look. Line your eyes with the deluxe-sized Always On Gel Eye Liner in Fishnet, which glides onto your lids smoothly without tugging and lasts for up to 24 hours. Then, prep your lashes with the deluxe-sized Photo Finish Lash Primer, which thickens lashes and holds curl, before applying multiple coats of the full-sized Full Exposure Mascara for a dramatic effect.

IGK Pre Party Sprinkle Hair Strobing Glitter Spray, $24 What could be more festive than a glitter hair spray that glistens with party lights? Made with finely milled glitter pigments in purple, gold, green, red and silver, it reflects light differently for a multi-dimensional, rainbow-like effect. It is also infused with vanilla extract to strengthen and protect hair against dryness. Best part? It doesn't feel sticky and rinses right out easily with your regular shampoo.

Caudalie Hand Cream Trio Set, $24 A perennial favourite amongst ladies, this set of three 30ml hand creams are super lightweight and portable, and slips into the tiniest purses for on-the-go convenience. Formulated with grape seed oil and shea butter, these hand creams nourish and soften dry hands while infusing skin with antioxidants to protect against environmental damage.

Pixi Best of Bright Travel Kit, $30.60 Anyone will enjoy the skin-renewing benefits of all three products in this kit, which count glycolic acid as the key ingredient to eliminate dead skin cells. The Glow Mud Cleanser dissolves dead skin cells while soothing and hydrating skin. The Glow Tonic, which has a potent yet mild glycolic acid content, stimulates cellular turnover for smooth and radiant skin. And the Glow Mud Mask absorbs impurities and refines skin texture.

Burt’s Bees Mistletoe Kiss, $30.40 A sure-win crowd pleaser, this Christmas ornament holds three lip essentials that instantly soften and nourish dry and chapped lips. Made of natural ingredients, each of these lip products protect the lips while infusing them with a hint of colour and shimmer, making them perfect for anyone.

Cover FX Rose Gold Bar Highlighted Palette, $34.50 Give your skin a golden glow with this three-in-one face palette. With a silky-smooth texture that glides onto skin seamlessly, the pigments are super finely milled so they won't crease or cake to emphasise lines. With beige, champagne and rose shades, they can be worn individually or layered over one another for a natural, multi-dimensional glow.

Percy & Reed To Go! Volume Duo, $19 Perfect for anyone who wants airy locks when they're traveling, this is the best gift. Fortified with wheat protein to strengthen and increase hair density, this duo also contains vitamin b5 to improve hair elasticity and resilience. With every shampoo, hair is smoother, shinier and bouncier.

Skin Inc Holiday Sparkle Kit, $93.50 We all have that friend who loves testing out skincare products. To satisfy her curiosity, present her with this skincare kit, which contains three of Skin Inc's most popular products. Pure Revival Peel eliminates dead skin cells gently and effectively, Pure Deepsea Hydrating Mask replenishes skin with intense moisture while My Daily Dose of Glow infuses skin with essential vitamins for a healthy radiance.

NYX Professional Makeup Sugar Trip Squad Highlighting Palette, $36 Be it shimmering pearl, feminine pink or warm bronze, this palette packs everything you need for perfectly sculpted cheeks, regardless of your skin tone. Sweep lightly over the highest points of your face for a subtle highlight or layer on multiple times to make those cheekbones really pop!

Shiseido Expressive Deluxe Mini Set, $72 For those who love matte lipsticks, this is your best bet. Comprising of six shades that range from nude, pink, red and burgundy, this set of lipstick minis enables anyone to create endless looks. Thanks to the unique formula, one slick gives saturated pigments in a velvety matte finish while offering the hydration and comfort and a lip balm.

IT Cosmetics IT Girl Eye & Cheek Palette Vol. 2, $43.40 With 12 shades of eyeshadows and one universally flattering cheek colour, this is a handy palette that's perfect for travel. Best part? IT Cosmetics products are formulated in collaboration with the world's top plastic surgeons and dermatologists to ensure that they are gentle and enriched with skin-conditioning ingredients.

Tata Harper Let There Be Light Skincare Set, $122 At just $7 more than the retail price of the full-sized Resurfacing Serum, you also receive deluxe-sized samples of Regenerating Cleanser and Resurfacing Mask. When used together, this trio delivers synergistic results for a healthy, radiant complexion. The Regenerating Cleanser contains pomegranate enzymes to prevent dead skin cells from accumulating; the Resurfacing Mask contains BHA to unclog and refine pores while the Resurfacing Serum counter dullness with tomato carotenoids.

Philosophy Snow Angel Bath & Body Gift Set, $45 Celebrate the magic of Christmas with this bath and body set that's inspired by freshly fallen snow. With a light and refreshing scent, it is suitable for the entire family ̶ although the pearlised shimmer in the Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath will definitely be a hit among the young ones!

NARS Powermatte Lip Clash Coffret, $70 For the lipstick junkie in your life, go with this lip colour coffret. Featuring two Powermatte Lip Pigments and two Powermatte Lip Luster shades, you can mix and match them to create any looks you desire. Be it ultra-matte, high gloss, neutral or dramatic, each one is packed with pigments and lasts for hours on end.

