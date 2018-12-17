Who Should Win The Voice Season 15?

Once again, here we are at the end of another season of The Voice, trying to decide if we're rooting for the coach or the contestant.

Sure, we should be paying attention to the singers themselves, but we also have a lot of trouble rooting against Kelly Clarkson. It's just a weakness we've learned to deal with, and it's fine, but after tonght's episode, we might just have to get over it.

The final four contestants performed their little hearts out tonight in the first part of the season 15 finale and as usual, we've got some thoughts. A lotta thoughts.

First of all, we just watched the Netflix movie Dumplin'. Dumplin' was a great movie filled entirely with a soundtrack by Dolly Parton, and so Chevel Shepherd's voice is really speaking to us right now. Her voice also adds some thrill to her performance when she doesn't know what to do other than just stand there, which is great for her.