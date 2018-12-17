Looks for Less: Celeb-Inspired New Year’s Eve Trends

No matter what your New Year's plans are, your outfit is key.

Maybe you and your new boo are jetting off for a romantic getaway, or maybe your bestie is throwing a super low-key apartment party.

Regardless of where you'll be, you'll want to wear something that says 2019, I see you. After all, this is the outfit you'll be ending 2018 in and beginning the new year in, so it makes sense that it should feel a little extra. And what better way to bring it than with celeb-inspired trends? Glitzy knee-high boots? Yes please. Same goes for glittery dresses, metallic platforms and festive fringe clutches. To shop these and other celeb looks for less, keep scrolling!