Real Housewives Alum Gretchen Rossi Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 17 Dec. 2018 11:10 AM

Slade Smiley, Gretchen Rossi

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Gretchen Rossi!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna is expecting her first child with Slade Smiley. The couple announced the happy news via The Doctors on Monday.

"It still doesn't feel real," Rossi said.

The proud papa also joked the two are "freaked out but in a good way." 

The Doctors even aired the emotional moment when Rossi first found out the news, which was filled with happy tears. Smiley also recounted hearing their little one's heartbeat for the first time.

"All of this has been such an overwhelming journey," he said. "And so when you get to those little milestones and you know you're hearing the heartbeat, it's so exciting but it's also a relief."

Rossi's road to motherhood hasn't been the easiest. During her interview, the mother-to-be opened up about her struggles with fertility over the past four years.

"After the first round of IVF, when we lost 14 embryos, I looked at Slade and said, 'I just need to take a pause,'" she recalled. "This is beyond anything I had ever expected to experience. It literally took a good year and a half for us to even get to a point where I was willing to talk about it again." 

However, the two said they are grateful for their experience, and Rossi said their "emotional journey" has brought them "so much closer together."

The sex of the child was not revealed; however, the host had a hunch the bundle of joy is a girl. Although, the guess was based solely on the color of Smiley's pink shirt.

In addition to talking about her experience with IVF, Rossi opened up about her symptoms, which include morning sickness.

"It's all-day sickness," Rossi said. "It's like the worst ever."

The happy news comes about five years after Rossi proposed to her main man on the hit Bravo show. 

Smiley also has two children from previous relationships. 

Watch the video to see the announcement.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

