Kristen Bell Silences Dax Shepard Affair Rumors With a Big Kiss

What affair rumors? Kristen Bell and Dax Shepardare busy smooching.

In a snap shared on social media, the couple of more than a decade looked liked they were going strong, just days after Kayti Edwards publicly alleged the actor had cheated on his famous partner with her around 2009 or 2010. In Edwards' interview with The Daily Mail, the website published photos of them making out in a party photo booth and she claimed they then spent the night together.

Well, Bell made it clear whose side she was on when she shared a photo of herself locking lips with her husband at the Los Angeles County Arboretum on Sunday night. "Warning: the @laarboretum moonlight forest light show is VURY romantic," the Good Place actress captioned the shot.