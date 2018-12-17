5 Gorgeous Bollywood Weddings We’re Still Gushing Over

RAJAT GUPTA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
by Natalie Thomas | Mon., 17 Dec. 2018
It's Bollywood season in India's Tinsel Town and we can't get over it! We're still blushing from all the Priyanka Chopra/Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone/Ranveer Singh madness but it doesn't mean we're done talking about past Bollywood weddings. Here's a blast from the past as we take a look back at other Big Fat Indian weddings that have #shook both the Internet and our lives.
1. Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi
Back in May, Neha and Angad's wedding really "dhuped" the fans as it came as a shock to many due to the sudden announcement of their wedding. The couple got married in a low-key wedding in Delhi with just their family and close friends and announced it on Instagram on the day of thus taking the Bollywood world by storm. The couple have also welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Mehr, in November.
2. Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja
The real question is: Did #Nickyanka follow Sonam and Anand's footsteps in providing their official wedding photos to a celebrity magazine? For a really private couple, especially when it comes to their relationship, to having an entire Vogue India spread, Sonam and Anand journey has been nothing but short of exciting particularly for their fans.
The couple tied the knot in May earlier this year in a traditional Sikh ceremony, stemming from Anand's roots, which was preceded by their lavish pre-wedding bash of Mehendi and sangeet events.
#EverydayPhenomenal 💫 @anandahuja
With a lot of A-Listers at the event ranging from Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Jacqueline Fernandez, the wedding could easily be classified as a "Big Fat Punjabi Wedding" in our books!
#EverydayPhenomenal💫 @anandahuja For @VogueIndia In Anuradha Vakil
3. Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
It's been a year since the lovebirds got married and their relationship together still makes us swoon! The actress and cricketer got hitched back in December 2017 in an intimate yet luxurious destination wedding ceremony in Italy. The pair followed up with a grand reception in both Mumbai and Delhi with the attendance of Anushka's fellow celeb friends and Virat's cricket buddies. On the celebration of their first wedding anniversary, the couple took to social media to share a throwback video to their fairytale wedding as they continued to melt our hearts all over again.
Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever.
4. Aishwarya Rai & Abishek Bachchan
Bollywood's First Family — Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan truly do make us believe that love exists. The duo met on the set of Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and it could have been fate but both theirs and our lives have changed ever since. The couple had several relationship ups and downs before finally tying the knot in April 2007 and have stood by each other side's through thick and thin as they set the perfect example of a loving couple.
💖LOVE YOU ANGEL AARADHYA💖Happiest Birthday my darling😍🥰
They have also welcomed their first child together, Aaradhya, who's just recently celebrated her 7th birthday. And we can say without any hesitation, cuteness definitely runs in the family.
5. Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput
Back in July 2015, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's wedding was the talk of the town! With million hearts breaking, the couple's wedding announcement took the Internet by storm especially among the heartthrob's dedicated fans. The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their respective families and close friends in Delhi and have been inseparable ever since! If you need further proof of how immensely popular the event was, #ShahidKiShaadi was one of Twitter's most Trending Topics on the same day of their wedding! Talk about an excited fanbase!
Three years of marital bliss and the couple continues to show us how true love works! They have since welcomed two beautiful children together — Misha and Zain.
