8 Products To Get Lee Da-Hee’s 2018 MAMA Red Carpet Look

by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 17 Dec. 2018 1:54 AM
Ken Ishii/Getty Images
Since winning a modelling contest in Korea, Lee Da-Hee, has steadily been gaining in popularity over the years, starring in a series of television dramas. Most recently, her leading role in The Beauty Inside has catapulted her into the spotlight, as she wins over fans from all over Asia.
Making her appearance at this year's Mnet Aasian Music Awards, all eyes were on the 33-year-old, as she turned heads with an all-white ensemble, complete with an immaculate red lip and sleek ‘do. Here, the eight makeup essentials that will help you recreate her sophisticated red carpet look.
To achieve a luminous complexion like Lee Da Hee, it is absolutely essential to prep your skin right. Moisturise your skin with a hydrating cream to create a smooth base so makeup will adhere better on the skin. Then, use a brightening primer to correct any skin discolouration. Sulwhasoo's Makeup Balancer is made of emollient ingredients that seals in moisture so that skin remains plump all day. It also contains light-reflecting pigments that optimise skin glow.
As its name suggests, this nourishing cushion is infused with the brand's best-selling product, its Secret Essence. Known for its unique fermentation process, the Secret Essence contains a blend of essential nutrients that help fight signs of ageing. Thanks to its Triple Fitting Technology, this cushion blends into skin seamlessly and provides a natural, radiant finish without sinking into lines or pores.
Instead of piling on foundation to hide skin imperfections, apply just a thin layer of foundation all over to even out skin tone and leave the task of hiding dark circles and blemishes to concealers. Try Innisfsree Mineral Cover Fit Concealer, which is packed with pigments to completely give the illusion of a flawless complexion. Enriched with moisturising ingredients, the concealer glides onto skin and blends seamlessly while ensuring that it doesn't look cakey throughout the day.
A little goes a long way when using this multi-purpose stick. Saturated with pigments, it is a creamy glide-on formula that is easily blended once it comes in contact with the warmth of your fingertips. Dot onto cheeks directly and blend for a soft and natural effect.
To keep makeup in place, especially if you're going to be out all night, set it with a light dusting of powder. Try this one from Laneige, which has an airy texture that feels next-to-nothing on your skin. It is also formulated with a unique blend of powders that blurs the appearance of roughness and enlarged pores without compromising on skin's luminosity.
For a piercing gaze like Lee Da-Hee's, line your eyes with a jet black eyeliner like this one from CLIO. Offering an intense black finish, the ultra-fine brush is super easy to use for ultimate precision and head-turning impact. Best part? This formula is waterproof and refuses to budge through humidity and sweat, yet can be easily removed with warm water.
What smouldering makeup look can be complete without lashings of volumising mascara? To create full and dramatic lashes, try The Face Shop's Mega Proof Mascara. Just like its name suggests, it is an all-in-one mascara that withstands everything from moisture, sweat and sebum for a long-lasting wear. Thanks to its zero-oil water dispersion technology, it doesn't budge or smudge until you remove it with an eye makeup remover. Plus, thanks to its specially shaped brush, it deposits just the right amount of product on every single lash and locks in the curl for a fan-shaped effect that's worthy of any red carpet.
For a sophisticated matte look, paint your lips with HERA's Rouge Holic Matte. Drenched in vibrant pigments, one slick coats your lips in a saturated finish that feels like you're not wearing lipstick at all. It is enriched with black cumin butter to keep lips supple and smooth so your lip colour doesn't sink into fine lines and wrinkles.
