The Best Beauty Looks From The 2018 MAMA Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 17 Dec. 2018 12:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

From Korea, Japan to Hong Kong, here are the best beauty looks at all of the 2018 Mnet Asia Music Awards red carpets, as seen on the hottest singers, actresses and models.

Lee Sung-Kyung, 2018 MAMA Best Beauty Looks

Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Lee Sung-Kyung

The actress-model, who's also the face of LANEIGE, flaunts her flawless skin with just a tad of brown eyeshadow while keeping the rest of her makeup pared down.

Mina, 2018 MAMA Best Beauty Looks

Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Mina

The 21-year-old member of TWICE kept her look fun and flirty with a bright orangey coral shade of lipstick.

Lee Da-hee, 2018 MAMA Best Beauty Looks

Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Lee Da-Hee

The model-actress stuns with a classic eyeliner and bold red lip combination.

Article continues below

Jung So-Min, 2018 MAMA Best Beauty Looks

Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Jung So-Min

Choosing to her ensemble understated, Jung So-Min pairs her sequinned nude dress with a tonal look on her eyes, cheeks and lips.

Marion Jola, 2018 MAMA Best Beauty Looks

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Marion Jola

The 18-year-old singer from Indonesia, who won the Best Asian Artist Indonesia at the MAMAs, looked every bit like the diva she is with her fluttery lashes and impeccably sculpted cheeks.

Kim So-Hyun, 2018 MAMA Best Beauty Looks

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Kim So-Hyun

The 19-year-old actress is all grown up in a ladylike dress paired with pink-beige makeup.

Article continues below

Bae Yoon-Young, 2018 MAMA Best Beauty Looks

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Bae Yoon-Young

One of the most-watched fashion models, Bae Yoon-Young makes her appearance with winged liner and stained lips.

Chung ha, 2018 MAMA Best Beauty Looks

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Chung Ha

The 22-year-old singer walked the red carpet flaunting her enviable luscious locks and radiant complexion.

Sunmi, 2018 MAMA Best Beauty Looks

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Sunmi

A previous member of South Korean girl group, Wonder Girls, Lee Sun-Mi was all smiles in her bright pink dress and bold red lip.

Article continues below

Angelababy, 2018 MAMA Best Beauty Looks

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Angelababy

The Chinese actress made an appearance at the Hong Kong leg of the MAMAs in a skin-toned frock, lashings of mascara and a coral lip stick that accentuated her natural beauty.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Asia , 2018 MNET Asian Music Awards , Korean Celebrities , K-pop , Beauty

Trending Stories

Latest News

WTF are LED Eyelashes? | E! What The Fad?!

Kim Kardashian Endures a "Devil"-ish Red Carpet Facial

E-comm: Brittany Cartwright Shopping Article

Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Shares Her Southern Belle Beauty

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.