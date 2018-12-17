From Korea, Japan to Hong Kong, here are the best beauty looks at all of the 2018 Mnet Asia Music Awards red carpets, as seen on the hottest singers, actresses and models.
by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 17 Dec. 2018 12:35 AM
Ken Ishii/Getty Images
The actress-model, who's also the face of LANEIGE, flaunts her flawless skin with just a tad of brown eyeshadow while keeping the rest of her makeup pared down.
Ken Ishii/Getty Images
The 21-year-old member of TWICE kept her look fun and flirty with a bright orangey coral shade of lipstick.
Ken Ishii/Getty Images
The model-actress stuns with a classic eyeliner and bold red lip combination.
Ken Ishii/Getty Images
Choosing to her ensemble understated, Jung So-Min pairs her sequinned nude dress with a tonal look on her eyes, cheeks and lips.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
The 18-year-old singer from Indonesia, who won the Best Asian Artist Indonesia at the MAMAs, looked every bit like the diva she is with her fluttery lashes and impeccably sculpted cheeks.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
The 19-year-old actress is all grown up in a ladylike dress paired with pink-beige makeup.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
One of the most-watched fashion models, Bae Yoon-Young makes her appearance with winged liner and stained lips.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
The 22-year-old singer walked the red carpet flaunting her enviable luscious locks and radiant complexion.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
A previous member of South Korean girl group, Wonder Girls, Lee Sun-Mi was all smiles in her bright pink dress and bold red lip.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
The Chinese actress made an appearance at the Hong Kong leg of the MAMAs in a skin-toned frock, lashings of mascara and a coral lip stick that accentuated her natural beauty.
