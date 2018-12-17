From Korea, Japan to Hong Kong, here are the best beauty looks at all of the 2018 Mnet Asia Music Awards red carpets, as seen on the hottest singers, actresses and models.

Ken Ishii/Getty Images Lee Sung-Kyung The actress-model, who's also the face of LANEIGE, flaunts her flawless skin with just a tad of brown eyeshadow while keeping the rest of her makeup pared down.

Ken Ishii/Getty Images Mina The 21-year-old member of TWICE kept her look fun and flirty with a bright orangey coral shade of lipstick.

Ken Ishii/Getty Images Lee Da-Hee The model-actress stuns with a classic eyeliner and bold red lip combination.

Article continues below

Ken Ishii/Getty Images Jung So-Min Choosing to her ensemble understated, Jung So-Min pairs her sequinned nude dress with a tonal look on her eyes, cheeks and lips.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Marion Jola The 18-year-old singer from Indonesia, who won the Best Asian Artist Indonesia at the MAMAs, looked every bit like the diva she is with her fluttery lashes and impeccably sculpted cheeks.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Kim So-Hyun The 19-year-old actress is all grown up in a ladylike dress paired with pink-beige makeup.

Article continues below

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Bae Yoon-Young One of the most-watched fashion models, Bae Yoon-Young makes her appearance with winged liner and stained lips.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Chung Ha The 22-year-old singer walked the red carpet flaunting her enviable luscious locks and radiant complexion.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Sunmi A previous member of South Korean girl group, Wonder Girls, Lee Sun-Mi was all smiles in her bright pink dress and bold red lip.

Article continues below