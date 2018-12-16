Every Red Carpet Look From The 2018 MAMA In Hong Kong

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 16 Dec. 2018 10:01 PM

Last Friday, Korea's biggest K-pop groups and celebrities made an appearance in Hong Kong for the final leg of the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards. From Song Joong-ki, who was the host for the night, to Korean heartthrob Lee Yi-kyung, mega stars BTS to blazing starlets TWICE, they turned up in their best red carpet attire to wow the crowd. Take a look at all the gorgeous looks of the night below.

Song Joong-ki, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Song Joong-ki

BTS, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

BTS

Roy Kim, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Roy Kim

Sunmi, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Sunmi

TWICE, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

TWICE

Lee Yi-kyung, Kim Dami, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Lee Yi-kyung and Kim Dami

Angelababy, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Angelababy

JJ Lin, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

JJ Lin

GOT7, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

GOT7

Wanna One, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Wanna One

Park Sung-woong, Son Eun-seo, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Park Sung-woong and Son Eun-seo

Lee El, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Lee El

Mommy Son, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Mommy Son

Cha Seung-won, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Cha Seung-won

TheQuiett, Bewhy, Changmo, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

TheQuiett, Bewhy and Changmo

Oh My Girl, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Oh My Girl

Hwang Jung-min, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Hwang Jung-min

Lee Yo-won, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Lee Yo-won

Seventeen, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Seventeen

Ahn Jae-hyun, Kim Sung-ryung, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Ahn Jae-hyun and Kim Sung-ryung

IZ*ONE, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

IZ*ONE

Janet Jackson, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Janet Jackson

Bae Jung-nam, Moon Gabi, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Bae Jung-nam and Moon Gabi

WJSN, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

WJSN

Heize, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Heize

Lee Jun-hyuk, Lee Sunbin, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Lee Jun-hyuk and Lee Sunbin

Nafla, Swings, Palo Alto, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Nafla, Swings and Palo Alto

Chungha, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Chungha

Lee Jin-wook, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Lee Jin-wook

Kim Jong-kook, MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Kim Jong-kook

Jung Ryeo-won, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Jung Ryeo-won

Kim Sarang, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Kim Sarang

