Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., 17 Dec. 2018 4:00 AM
The search is on for Hoda Kotb's next co-host!
Just last week, Kathie Lee Gifford announced she would be leaving the Today show after 11 years to focus on other projects near and dear to her heart.
And while the morning show vet won't be officially departing until April, many were quick to speculate as to who could become Hoda's new partner-in-crime in a matter of months.
One name floating around is Jerry O'Connell! After co-hosting and visiting the fourth hour on several occasions, it's clear he appreciates the show. Could it happen?
"Officially, I have not heard anything. I love that format. I love Hoda," Jerry shared with E! News exclusively this weekend at WeHoliday inside WeVillage Los Angeles. "Hoda is an infectious, beautiful soul. It's such a exciting time in her life. It would be an honor for anyone who gets to be there with her."
When asked if he would be interested in working with Hoda, Jerry couldn't help but share his enthusiasm.
"To work with Hoda? Of course! Anybody would be. It would be an honor. Yes, of course," he shared with us while raising funds for the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. "Is it happening? No."
While no decisions have been made or announced by NBC, rumors of Jenna Bush Hager taking on a more prominent role in the fourth hour have surfaced. For now, Jerry is happy to watch the dynamic of Kathie Lee and Hoda for a few more months.
And while he wishes the memorable duo could stay together forever, Jerry believes you haven't seen the last of Kathie Lee's greatness.
"I'm sad for me, the viewer," he confessed to us. "Am I sad for Kathie Lee? No, she's the hardest working lady in show business. Not only in television but music and Broadway...Kathie Lee and Hoda—those are my girls."
Today airs weekdays at 10 a.m. only on NBC.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)
