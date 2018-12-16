Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Are Married

It's a very Revenge wedding! Well, without the revenge part, thankfully.

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman, who played couple Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson on the ABC primetime soap a few years ago, got married for real this Saturday in the Bahamas, in front of family and friends, according to People and Us Weekly.

The 32-year-old Canadian actress and 30-year-old British actor have been together for more than seven years and got engaged in May 2017. When E! News asked VanCamp in January if the two would wed this year, she remained coy.