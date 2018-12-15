Many celebrities and fans are offering their support and words of encouragement for Pete Davidson after he wrote out a seemingly suicidal message on Instagram on Saturday.

Davidson applauded Kanye West and the rapper's transparency for talking about mental health amid his Twitter feud with DrakeMoments later, the Saturday Night Live cast member typed a note that caused major worry among his friends and fan base.

"I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so," he wrote moments before deleting his Instagram account.

Nicki Minaj, Jada Pinkett Smith, Machine Gun Kelly, Sophia Bush and others have vocalized their support for the comedian and are encouraging others to do the same.