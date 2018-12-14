Remy Ma Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Remy Ma is officially a mama!

The rapper announced the birth of her and husband Papoose's first child together via Instagram on Friday evening. And drumroll, please... it's a girl!

"The Golden Child is here!!!" Remy captioned her announcement. "Thank you @papoosepapoose for making me the the happiest wife in the planet. #BlackLove #RemAndPap #BabyMackie #ShesMADDDDcute."

Just hours before their bundle of joy's arrival, Papoose told his social media followers that Remy was experiencing a "tough labor." He asked fans for their prayers, writing, "My wife is still fighting through it. She's a warrior!"

The hip-hop stars announced Remy's pregnancy during their vow renewal ceremony this past July. A year prior, Remy had revealed she suffered a miscarriage, a devastating experience she documented on Love & Hip Hop.

Both Remy and Papoose have children from previous relationships. The "All the Way Up" songstress has an 18-year-old son named Jayson while Papoose has three kids of his own.