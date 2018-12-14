See the Miss Universe 2018 Contestants Model Their Evening Gowns

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen & McKenna Aiello | Fri., 14 Dec. 2018 4:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The 2018 Miss Universe competition kicked off with the preliminary competition on Thursday!

This Sunday, Steve Harvey will take the stage in Bangkok, Thailand to host the Miss Universe pageant, where a new contestant will be chosen to take home the crown. But, before a new winner is announced, contestants take part in a series of preliminary events. On Thursday, contestants took part in both the swimwear and evening gown competitions. During the evening gown competition, contestants work the stage in their most elegant ensembles.

So, before you tune in to watch the show this Sunday, we're showing photos of all the contestants in their evening gowns!

Photos

Miss Universe 2018 Evening Gown Competition

Take a look at the gallery above to meet all of the contestants and see them work the Miss Universe stage!

The 2018 Miss Universe Competition airs live on December 16 from Bangkok, Thailand at 7p.m. ET on Fox. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Competitions , Miss USA , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa's Riverdale Role Is Not What She Expected

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Key Art, Season 6

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Makes the Leap to NBC In Noice New Season 6 Key Art

Snooki

Snooki Shares Photo of Her Puking After Revealing Sex of Baby No. 3

Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Chops Off Her Hair and Embraces "New Beginnings"

Kaley Cuoco, Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Belated Honeymoon Was Worth the Wait

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Battle With Severe Depression

Drake, Sophie Brussaux

Mother of Drake's Child Slams Kanye West Over Twitter Rant

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.