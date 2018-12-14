Kelly Ripa's Riverdale Role Is Not What She Expected

Kelly Ripa is officially making Riverdale a Ripa-Consuelos family affair, in more ways than one.

Not only is the Live with Kelly and Ryan host about to guest star on the series, but she just used her husband Mark Consuelos' Riverdale family for her own family holiday card. When E! News joined Ripa and cohost Ryan Seacrest backstage after their annual holiday show, she elaborated one why she decided to ditch her actual family for the

"Like every Christmas card in the history of our family, it was my idea, and I just got tired of fighting with my kids over them sitting down to just take a picture," she tells us. "I mean, I start as early as June trying to get sort of a family holiday photo, and it's always a fight, it's always a struggle, and I was just looking at my husband's TV family, and they're so beautiful, and Camila Mendes and Marisol Nichols are so nice, and they didn't mind being on our family holiday card, and I said let's just use the Riverdale family. They look great!"