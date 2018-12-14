NBC
by Lauren Piester | Fri., 14 Dec. 2018 3:47 PM
NBC
The Nine-Nine is officially settling into its new home.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres on NBC for the first time in just a few weeks, making a triumphant return after being canceled on Fox back in May, and E! News has your first look at the show's new NBC key art.
The new poster has kind of the same vibe as the latest promos, which found Jake (Andy Samberg) living out his action movie dreams by jumping off a building onto a helicopter. This time, he's leaping over to a new network with his coworkers standing by with various reactions to his shenanigans, as usual.
NBC
The show returns at the beginning of January and picks up right where the season five finale left off, with Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) finding out whether he's been named the new commissioner. The newly married Jake and Amy (Melissa Fumero) then go on their honeymoon, which obviously and hilariously does not go as planned. We'll just say there are T-shirts you're going to hope NBC starts officially selling as merch.
This season will also see the exit of one Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti), and if you think she'll go quietly into that good night, you've clearly never seen the show. Peretti has promised its an exit on the scale of the Game of Thrones Red Wedding, whatever that may actually mean.
And if you're currently in the mood for some holiday cheer with a bit of the Nine-Nine thrown in, Terry Crews is currently painting a beautiful work of art on A Very Terry Christmas, which is streaming live on NBC's Youtube page for 24 hours. Because...why not?
Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres Thursday, January 10 on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?