Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Belated Honeymoon Was Worth the Wait

At last, the honeymoon begins!

The Big Bang star Kaley Cuoco and her equestrian husband Karl Cook may have tied the knot back in June, but the couple is proving they're still very much in the honeymoon phase (quite literally) as they kicked off their wintery vacation in Europe.

Cuoco has documented their adventure via her Instagram account, showing her 4 million followers just how beautiful of a time the two are having as they celebrate their love in picturesque Switzerland.

The couple said "I do" at a private estate horse ranch in Southern California on July 1, 2018. Kaley and Karl were surrounded by loved ones, which included family members, friends and their beloved dogs and horses, as they exchanged heartfelt vows. Now, the lovebirds are taking some time away before the holidays to enjoy a more intimate celebration of their nuptials.