Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Battle With Severe Depression

Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking candidly about how she battled severe depression "for years."

The Girls Trip star opens up about mental health in a clip for an upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. In the clip, Jada talks to her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, about her battle and how, during that time, waking up in the morning was the "worst part" of the day.

"I was severely depressed, severely," Jada tells Willow and Adrienne. "And that was something that I battled with for years. Waking up in the morning was like the worst part of the day."