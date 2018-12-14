Shakira Charged With Alleged Tax Evasion in Spain

Nearly a year after reports emerged of Shakira's tax evasion investigation, the songstress has reportedly been officially charged.

Spanish prosecutors charged the Colombian star with tax evasion on Friday, according to the Associated Press (via The Los Angeles Times). Per the report, Shakira has been accused of allegedly not paying more than $16 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

According to reports, the case revolves around Shakira's place of residence during those years. The charges reportedly claim that, while she reported the Bahamas as her official residence, she was allegedly spending more time in Spain with partner Gerard Piqué and their family. Their firstborn son Milan was born in Barcelona in 2013. According to the report, she officially moved to Barcelona in 2015.