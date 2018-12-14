Kaitlyn Bristowe is not happy about Shawn Booth dating again.

The 33-year-old former star of season 11 of The Bachelorette and her 31-year-old fiancé announced earlier this month that they had broken up after three years together. In recent days, Booth was reportedly spotted with WWE host Charly Arnolt, sparking romance rumors. They have not commented.

"It's upsetting for Kaitlyn Bristowe to hear that Shawn Booth has moved on quickly since their split," a source told E! News. "She's definitely disappointed. Kailtyn isn't in the headspace to start dating again, but does have hope for the future. She is really trying to stay positive and focus on herself, but is having a hard time with the dynamic right now."

"Although, her and Shawn had been having issues for months prior to the split, she was hurt by the rumors of him possibly dating someone else," the source continued. "Kaitlyn has been spending a lot of time with friends and family, and has been traveling around. She is trying to keep busy. Kaitlyn plans on spending time in Canada for the holidays with her family."