Matt Porteous/PA Wire
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., 14 Dec. 2018 10:25 AM
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Christmas may be approaching, but the royals served up casual fall fashion vibes for their 2018 Christmas card.
While we typically see the famous British family donning more formal attire, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, kept their looks laid-back for this year's holiday portrait, snapped by photographer Matt Porteous on the grounds of their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk back in autumn.
While we do love the famous mom and dad, their three little ones stole the show in their adorable sweaters. Big brother Prince George, 5, sported a forrest green cardigan with red trim, paired with light-wash jeans and Hunter boots. Meanwhile, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 3, rocked a familiar navy cardigan—the one from Spanish brand Fina Ejerique that her brother has also worn in years past. She sweetly smiled in the ensemble, which appeared to include a coordinating navy skirt.
As for the littlest one in the family, 7-month-old Prince Louis, the baby adorably grinned in a baby blue sweater, layered over a collared white onesie with navy bloomers, both reportedly by Amaia. The infant kept warm with ribbed tights and completed the look with little blue T-bar shoes by Pepa & Co. Such a chic little prince!
Meanwhile, mom and dad looked casual cool, Kate in a Fjallraven forest green crewneck sweater and jeans with her brunette tresses in polished waves.
Completing the family, dad William looked totally chill in a navy plaid button-down shirt and jeans.
It looks like this family of five has mastered the art of dressing down.
Happy holidays from the Cambridges!
Celebrate the Holidays Like Kris Jenner With This LOL-Worthy Rendition of "The 12 Days of Christmas"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?