Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus are not here for Kanye West and Drake's feud.

On Thursday, Kanye took to Twitter to address his feud with Drake after the rapper allegedly "sent a clearance request for 'Say What's Real.'" Along with a screenshot from his team about the request, Kanye tweeted, "This proves s--t faker than wrestling."

Kanye went on to post a series of tweets about his beef with Drake, lasting well into Thursday night. After seeing what was going on, Ariana, who was about to drop a new song, shared her thoughts on the feud with her social media followers.