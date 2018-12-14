Mathews said he left to do a podcast with a friend and then returned home and went to sleep.

"I get woken up at 2 o'clock in the morning, sound asleep, by two officers who said she contacted a judge and filed a restraining order, so I'm currently in the back of a police car," he said, later asking the driving cop, "Say hello, officer," who responds, "What's up guys?"

In a video showing him on a couch, he starts crying.

"So I'm trying to stay composed here. Um, nobody wants to see a video of a sobbing, f--king old man," he said. "Unfortunately, I don't know why I'm on this end of it, but is that my ex cannot control her emotions in front of our children and literally turns my child against me. My daughter, the look in her eyes...'cause her mother can't wait until they go to sleep to have a disagreement, she has to do it in front of them. The look in my daughter's eyes, the misunderstanding she had towards her dad and hitting me in the butt 'cause I upset her mother, 'cause her mother can't control her emotions."

On Friday morning, he posted another video, saying, "It's 7 o'clock in the morning. I haven't slept a wink. I'm up because every day for the last 2-and-1/2 years when I get up with my son, 6 or 7 o'clock in that range, he's up, crawling all over his daddy. I'm not with him this morning. I'm not with him because his mother is so hate-filled towards his father that she would do something like this."

"I'm not allowed to speak to my children," he said. "I'm not allowed to go get clothes, I'm not allowed to step foot in the house that I've lived in for eight years. I miss my kids, man. It's just wrong. It's wrong."

JWoww's Jersey Shore co-star and bestie Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi soon came to her defense and also posted on Instagram a video of a Nest Cam showing JWoww discussing the restraining order with an officer. She tells him that Mathews "should be allowed" to see their kids" and is "not a bad dad."