by Chris Harnick | Fri., 14 Dec. 2018 6:54 AM
Can Kit Harington follow up Game of Thrones with…a comedy gig? The Emmy nominee sure has the chops for it in the above video from DreamWorks.
In the cute clip, Harington auditions for a certain fantasy show that sure sounds like Game of Thrones, but instead of appearing with Daenerys Targaryen's beloved dragons, he's with Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon. Hijinks ensue.
"Be honest, Toothless, do I come across as too broody? Because half the time I'm just trying to remember where I left my keys," Harington says.
In "outtakes" from the audition, Harington struggles to understand his role.
"I'm a little confused about my part, really. I mean, first I'm dead, then I'm not. No one knows who my mother is," he says to the animated dragon.
The duo even recreate the famous Game of Thrones scene where Jon Snow meets and touches Drogon, the beloved dragon on GoT. Click play on the video above to see the full "audition." Hopefully it'll help you get through the long wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.
Harington appears in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World alongside other voice actors such as America Ferrera, Jay Barucherl, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Craig Ferguson, T.J. Miller, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, F. Murray Abraham and Gerard Butler.
The movie is set to come out in February 2019. Game of Thrones returns for its final season in April 2019 on HBO.
