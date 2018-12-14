Apparently, Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini don't tell each other everything.

The Second Act co-stars and real-life BFFs appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they played a hilarious and revealing game of "Never Have I Ever."

Here are the prompts host Andy Cohen read:

• "Never have I ever hooked up in my trailer."

• "Never have I ever seen someone trash their green room or dressing room."

• "Never have I ever caught an actress hiding her lines on her hand."

• "Never have I ever caught a singer horribly lip syncing at an award show."

• "Never have I ever told my friend their movie was amazing when I thought it was horrible."

• "Never have I ever seen a director get so irate he or she stormed off the set."

Some of Lopez's answers came as a shock to Remini, who was "going on one hour of sleep." As Lopez sipped her mocktail, she laughed, "Thank God this is not alcohol or I would be in trouble."