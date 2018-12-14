by Zach Johnson | Fri., 14 Dec. 2018 5:35 AM
Apparently, Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini don't tell each other everything.
The Second Act co-stars and real-life BFFs appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they played a hilarious and revealing game of "Never Have I Ever."
Here are the prompts host Andy Cohen read:
• "Never have I ever hooked up in my trailer."
• "Never have I ever seen someone trash their green room or dressing room."
• "Never have I ever caught an actress hiding her lines on her hand."
• "Never have I ever caught a singer horribly lip syncing at an award show."
• "Never have I ever told my friend their movie was amazing when I thought it was horrible."
• "Never have I ever seen a director get so irate he or she stormed off the set."
Some of Lopez's answers came as a shock to Remini, who was "going on one hour of sleep." As Lopez sipped her mocktail, she laughed, "Thank God this is not alcohol or I would be in trouble."
At another point in the show, the actresses played another game, "Who's the Champ?," in which they had to answer a series of questions and reveal who was better at doing something. Before he got down to it, a playful Cohen told them, "Hopefully no one will get slapped in the process!"
Here are the questions Cohen read:
• "Who's the champ at breaking it down on the dance floor?"
• "Who's the champ at putting on a happy face when they're actually incredibly pissed off?"
• "Who's the champ at clapping back at internet trolls?"
• "Who's the champ at hosting parties?"
• "Who's the champ at giving advice on relationship issues?"
• "Who's the champ at throwing down in the kitchen?"
• "Who's the champ at apologizing when they realize they're wrong?"
"Who's the champ at spotting a shady person who's pretending to be genuine?"
"Who's the champ at gathering the juiciest gossip?"
"Who's the champ at keeping the other person's secrets?"
To find out how the co-stars answered—and if they got slapped!—watch the videos now.
(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
