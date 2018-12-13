There's trouble in paradise between Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson.

The 90 Day Fiancé star took to Instagram on Thursday evening to accuse her husband of having an affair with another woman, who she claims reached out to Larissa with alleged proof of Colt's infidelity.

Larissa shared several screenshots of an alleged correspondence she had with the woman over Instagram Direct Messages. The woman told Larissa that Colt was sending "dick picks to other women" and also sent Larissa messages she allegedly received from him.

"Colt is cheating [on] me with this girl!" the reality TV personality captioned one photo. "And [he has] plans to use me until he [finishes] Happily Ever After.]

As for the alleged messages exchanged between Colt and the woman, he wrote, "We need to stop talking for a bit." She asked, "Why," to which he allegedly responded, "Because she's violent... I just need to deal with her. Can you just not talk to her?"