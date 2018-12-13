The last we heard of them, they blew up the box offices with financial and critical success, and grossed a staggering $238 million worldwide. Proving that 2018 is a breakout year for people of colour in Hollywood, starting with Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians far exceeded its humble production budget of $30 million — making it the highest grossing romantic comedy in a decade. And not since The Joy Luck Club, which debuted a quarter of a century ago, has a major Hollywood film featured an all-Asian cast in a contemporary setting.

And already nominated twice for the upcoming 76th Golden Globe Awards and four times at the 24th Critics' Choice Awards, Crazy Rich Asians is the film adaptation of the first of three New York Times Best-Selling novels by Singaporean-US author, Kevin Kwan . A privileged peek into the rarefied and fictional world of the 1% of the 1% in the equatorial island paradise of Singapore, the film is directed by acclaimed Asian American filmmaker Jon M. Chu , and stars a stellar all-Asian cast of newcomers and acting legends from all over the globe.

As the year draws to a close, here are what some of the stars of the film have been up to and what we can look forward to from them in 2019!

Pari Dukovic/GQ Henry Golding American GQ's Man of the Year is also the publication's first ever Asian cover star. Henry Golding, who plays the film's dreamy male protagonist, Nick Young, was last seen in the Paul Feig-directed dark comedy A Simple Favour — opposite Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. The gorgeous biracial Malaysian actor is also set to star in Guy Ritchie's upcoming film, Toff Guys ­— alongside Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant and Michelle Dockery.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for HFA Constance Wu Because of her stellar performance as the female protagonist, Rachel Chu, in Crazy Rich Asians, the affable Asian American actress Constance Wu scored herself a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical at the 76th Golden Globe Awards. This also makes her the first Asian American woman to be nominated in that category since 1962. And no stranger to fans, Wu was last seen in her award-winning television comedy Fresh Off the Boat.

Shutterstock Awkwafina After charming us with her thigh-slapping antics as Rachel Chu (Wu)'s blonde BFF and fairy godmother, Peik Lin, in Crazy Rich Asians, Awkwafina lent her comedic chops to the formidable all-women cast of Ocean's Eight this summer — alongside Hollywood sirens like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, and Mindy Kaling. Oh, and how can we ever forget, our favourite bad gal, Riri!? Akwafina's rip-roaring performance as Constance — a mouthy grifter — is a total hoot!

Article continues below

Courtesy of Miu Miu Gemma Chan Quite possibly the breakout star of Crazy Rich Asians, the painfully elegant British Chinese actress, Gemma Chan — who plays our favourite long-suffering rich girl, Astrid Young-Teo — is the whole package: Statuesque, uncommonly eloquent and with a voice that could melt butter. This knockout now stars in the epic historical period film Mary Queen of Scots, as the ultimate OG social-climbing extraordinaire Bess of Hardwick (read: noblewoman par excellence), and will be next seen in blue body paint to play the powerful Kree warrior Minn-Erva — the biggest competition of Brie Larson's character in Captain Marvel next year.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Michelle Yeoh Her character Eleanor Young is every meddling, overprotective and glamourous Asian smother — er, we mean mother. Seriously, trust us, we know better. And so convincing is Michelle Yeoh's performance in Crazy Rich Asians, as Nick Young (Golding)'s mother that she received widespread critical praise. And it's no surprise really, because this veteran Malaysian actress has played it all — from Bond girl, to kungfu maven, to geisha, and even Starfleet Captain. Yeoh will next be seen in Last Christmas — a holiday romance set in London — opposite her son in CRA, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson and Emilia Clarke. Oh, we cannot wait!

Michael Tran/FilmMagic Janice Koh Playing the mother of our favourite rich girl Astrid Young-Teo (Gemma Chan), Janice Koh's character Felicity Young is the colourful aunt that appears in every family (you know, the one that is unusually verbose and impossibly elegant to a fault). And equally as colourful is the Singaporean actress's life. Koh, who makes her international debut in Crazy Rich Asians, was also a Nominated Member of Parliament in her native Singapore, vocal LGBT ally and activist — on top of being a prominent award-winning actress for stage and screen. She was last seen in TheatreWorks' The Reunification of the Two Koreas — where she played multiple characters on a journey of love, loss, and reconciliation, to sell out audiences in Singapore and France. Talk about international.