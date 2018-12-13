Inside Nicki Minaj's PDA-Filled Private Birthday Party

Nicki Minaj was literally showered with love and affection at her 36th birthday party.

The rapper and her rumored new boyfriend Kenneth Petty showed off a heavy amount of PDA at the celebrations hosted by DJ Rah Ali on Wednesday night. And even though nearly 20 of Nicki's closest friends gathered at The Lodge by STK in downtown New York City, the Queen performer only had eyes for Kenneth.

A source tells E! News, "Nicki and Kenneth were inseparable, making out and dirty dancing all night."

When she and Kenneth weren't smooching or twerking to the beats of DJ BAD at the private venue, they were eating a tasty dinner and mingling with friends like DJ Clue and Brooke Bailey. And, of course, they all sang Happy Birthday to the artist when a cake with sparklers was brought out.

It looks like things are quickly heating up between Nicki and Kenneth. The Queen artist and her new man just made things Instagram official this Monday, after hanging out for the past month or so.