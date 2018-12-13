Snooki Reveals the Sex of Her Third Child

Snooki is having another boy.

The 31-year-old Jersey Shore star announced last month she is pregnant with her and husband Jionni LaValle's third child. On Thursday, she posted on YouTube a video of their family's sex reveal party, which shows the couple's son Lorenzo, 6, hitting a baseball that explodes into blue dust.

Earlier, Snooki asked their 4-year-old daughter, Giovanna LaValle, "Gigi, what do you think we're having?"

"A," she began.

"Boy!" Lorenzo interjected.

"Boy," his sister repeated.