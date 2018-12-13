The comment did not go unnoticed by the famous mother of two, who married Hart in 2006 and welcomed daughter Willow in 2011.

"You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: how often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S--t, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?" she fired back in a comment. "These are bold statements from a social media spectator. I won't even unfollow you. It's not worth the trouble. You sound like a person that could learn something by looking at all of this."

The star's finale burn was enough to melt eyebrows off a face. "Gold bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself," Pink concluded. "However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f--king stranger."

Hart came under fire earlier this week after sharing a photo of himself on a motorbike with Jameson sitting in front of him. "Don't worry parent police, I'm a professional," Hart wrote in the caption.