Nick Jonas Opens Up About His Baby Plans With Priyanka Chopra

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 13 Dec. 2018 11:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2018 New York Fashion Week, NYFW Sightings

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra ready for babies?

The singer and actress recently tied the knot in India during two ceremonies, a Christian ceremony on Dec. 1 and a Hindu ceremony on Dec. 2. Now, Jonas is opening up about his future plans and wanting to start a family.

"I definitely want to be a father someday," Jonas shared during an interview for Spotify's The Rewind with Guy Raz, posted Thursday. "I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age."

Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Weekend

"And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday," Jonas added.

Read

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' First Week as Newlyweds

Since becoming husband and wife, Jonas and Chopra have been in "marital bliss," enjoying quiet time together as well as attending public events.

On Dec. 5, the duo attended the launch of dating app Bumble in in New Delhi. This marked the Chopra and Jonas' first public event as a married couple. Chopra, who is an investor in Bumble, was asked about her weekend wedding festivities while at the event.

"I was definitely nervous and scared," she told NDTV. "I've spoken in front of heads of state, I've been on the most prolific stages in the world but I was most afraid on this day. But I think the most special moment was when the curtains opened and I saw him for the first time right at the altar and I was going to walk out and everything just felt right. I think that for me was the most overwhelming moment. I was just like, life's great. Nothing to worry about."

Earlier this week, the newlyweds attended the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Mumbai. Chopra shared a photo to Instagram of the couple getting close while dressed up for the ceremony.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Apple News , Top Stories , Couples

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kanye West, Drake

Kanye West Attacks Drake in Twitter Tirade

Melissa Gorga

Melissa and Joe Gorga's Daughter Antonia Dishes on Her Red Carpet Debut

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Snooki Reveals the Sex of Her Third Child

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club's Ridiculously Good-Looking Cast Revealed

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jen Harley Stands by Burglary Claim and Slams Jersey Shore Stars for Calling Her a Liar

Pink - Alecia Moore

Pink Has an Epic Burn for a Stranger Who Criticized Carey Hart's Parenting

ESC: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Snuggle up in Coordinating Winter Looks

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.