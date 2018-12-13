Johnny Depp Kisses Letitia Frye—But They're "Just Friends"

PDA alert!

Phoenix "auctiontainer" Letitia Frye, 49, shocked many Johnny Depp fans this week when she posted on her Instagram page a photo of her locking lips with the 55-year-old actor. Some questioned who the "mystery blonde" is.

"I posted earlier about my annual prom pic with @alicecooper, glad I had the foresight to use this pose in my first pic with #johnnydepp years ago," she wrote. "Here's our semi-annual Christmas Pudding pic for 2018! #backstage#allaccess #johnny #jd"

Frye had helped Depp auction off on of his guitars for charity at shock rocker and Hollywood Vampires band mate Alice Cooper's 2018 Christmas Pudding Show at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix last weekend. On Wednesday night, she clarified that she and Depp were "just friends raising money for our good friend @alicecooper @alicecoopersolidrock to help teens."