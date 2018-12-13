It's an Alias reunion on Jennifer Garner's next TV project. E! News has learned Garner, who returned to TV work with Camping on HBO in 2018, is going streaming for her next project. She'll star in the Apple miniseries My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, as well as executive produce the series alongside Alias creator J.J. Abrams.

Garner shot to fame after playing spy Sydney Bristow for five seasons of Alias on ABC.

My Glory Was I had Such Friends is based on Amy Silverstein's 2017 memoir of the same name. In the book, Silverstein showcased just how powerful friendships—and humans—could be as she waited for her second life-saving heart transplant. Karen Croner will write and executive produce the series. She previously worked with Garner on The Tribes of Palos Verdes.