Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers has issued an apology for her controversial comments about her fellow Miss Universe 2018 contestants.

The 24-year-old contestant has come under fire after footage surfaced online showing her mocking Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat and Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie. The videos, reportedly posted to Instagram Live, show Summers talking about her fellow contestants with Miss Colombia Valeria Morales and Miss Australia Francesca Hung.

"What do you think of Miss Vietnam Nie?" Summers, appearing to be reading a question on Instagram Live, asked in the video.

"She's so cute and she pretends to know so much English and then you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her and she goes [nods and smiles]," Summers said, laughing. "She's adorable."