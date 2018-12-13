Keira Knightley Looks Posh in Chanel as She Receives Her OBE From Prince Charles

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 13 Dec. 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Keira Knightley

Getty Images Entertainmen

Congratulations, Keira Knightley!

The 33-year-old actress received an OBE for her services to drama and charity at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Prince Charles conducted the investiture ceremony and presented her with the honor.

Knightley wore a light-yellow tweed ensemble from Chanel Couture's spring 2017 collection for the momentous occasion. The fashion choice should come as no surprise considering Knightley has been an ambassador for the brand for years. She also donned a beautiful white blouse with black ribbon detailing and accessorized the look with a matching hat, pink belt, gold clutch and beige heels. 

Knightley's loved ones were also there for her big day. She attended the event with her husband, James Righton, and her parents, Will Knightley and Sharman Macdonald.

Read

Emma Thompson Tries to Steal a Kiss From Prince William

The honor should come as no surprise to Knightley's admirers. The star has appeared in a number of films, including Love Actually, Pride & Prejudice, Bend It Like Beckham, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Imitation Game. She's also received high recognition for her craft, including two Oscar nominations, three Golden Globe nominations and two BAFTA nods.

 

Keira Knightley, Prince Charles

PA Images/Getty

In addition, she's supported a number of non-profits over the years, including UNICEF, Amnesty International, Women's Aid and more.

Knightley wasn't the only one to be recognized. Director Peter Greenaway and rapper Niomi McLean-Daley (a.k.a Ms. Dynamite) also received honors.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Keira Knightley , Prince Charles , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kanye West

Kanye West Gets Trolled By a Talking Tree in Hilarious Video

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee, PDA

Jenna Dewan and Boyfriend Steve Kazee Shower Each Other With Love at Love Actually Live

Billy on the Street, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Eichner Terrify and Delight People on the Street

Taylor Swift

So Gorgeous! Vote for the Most Iconic Taylor Swift Music Video in Honor of Her 29th Birthday

Melania Trump

Melania Trump Debuts a New Look and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

Richard Madden, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Richard Madden's Mom Horrified Over His Bodyguard Nude Scenes

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry Doesn't Believe the Moon Landings Actually Happened

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.