The new season of Eric & Jessie: Game On is just around the corner and so many exciting things have happened in such a short period of time!

In addition to signing a multimillion-dollar contract with the New York Jets just days ago, Eric Decker's wife Jessie James is scheduled to give birth to their baby girl on March 28, just two days before the show's second season premiere.

Eric and Jessie are planning to film the actual birth of their child and have mentioned that they will share bits and pieces of the experience with fans.