She's spent years by his side, and now the ball is in Elizabeth Keen's (Megan Boone) court on The Blacklist. It's a brand-new ballgame for Liz and Red (James Spader) in season six and E! News has your exclusive behind-the-scenes first look.

Spoiler alert!

At the end of season five, Liz learned Raymond Reddington, the man who she's worked alongside for years, the man she thought was her father, is not who he says he is. Twist! The current Red? He took the place of the real Red 30 years ago.

"Nobody knows she learned about what was in that bag," Boone says in the video above. "Season six is all about the quest to discover the truth about who this imposter really is."